NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — New Bern police are investigating a shooting that injured a person on Friday who was traveling on U.S. Highway 70 East.

Police responded just after 11 p.m. to the South Glenburnie Road ramp from Highway 70 to a report of a shooting. The victim had been traveling on the highway when an unknown person shot at them from another vehicle.

The victim sustained a non-life-threatening injury and was transported to ECU Medical Center for treatment. Officials said based on the investigation, this is not believed to be a random act of violence. New Bern Police Department and Craven County Sherriff Office personnel canvassed the area in search of the suspect(s) and evidence. The suspect(s) were reportedly driving a black in color sedan and were traveling on Highway 70 East.

If anyone has information about this incident, they are asked to contact Sergeant Upchurch at (252) 672-4253.