NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — New Bern police said a man who was found with a gunshot wound Thursday afternoon has died.

Devaughn D. Bryant 28, of New Bern, succumbed to his injuries Thursday evening. Officials say this is now a homicide investigation. The search continues for the suspect(s).

Officers were called to Trent Court and the P building. They found a man, who was not identified, with a gunshot wound. He was taken to CarolinaEast Medical Center. Investigators do not believe there is a threat to the public.

New Bern Police investigators continued to gather more evidence in this case. If you have any information that could assist in this investigation, contact the New Bern Police Department Criminal Investigative Unit and request to speak to the CIU supervisor at (252) 672-4253.