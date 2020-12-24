New Bern police investigating hit-and-run crash that injures pedestrian

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — New Bern police said a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run incident that happened Wednesday night.

Police were called at around 5:50 p.m. to a report of a pedestrian, Michael Garris, 31, of New Bern, who had been hit by a vehicle near the intersection of First Street and Rhem Street. Officials said the vehicle left the scene. There was no description of it.

Garris was airlifted by Vidant Medical Center in Greenville.

The crash is currently under investigation. Anyone with with information is asked to call Officer A. Williams with the Traffic Enforcement Unit at 252-672-4272.