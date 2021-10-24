New Bern police investigating road rage incident, vehicle hit with bullets

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — New Bern police are investigating a road rage incident that happened Saturday morning.

Police responded just after 9:30 a.m. after getting a call about a road rage incident where shots were fired at a person’s vehicle. The incident happened between Bern Street and Main Street.

Officers were able to locate the victim and their vehicle and saw it had been struck by several bullets. The victim was not hurt.

A description of the suspect’s vehicle was given to surrounding jurisdictions before deputies with the Craven County Sheriff’s Office located the vehicle.

No further information was released. The case remained under investigation Sunday morning. Anyone with information is asked to call the New Bern Police Department’s TIPS line at (252) 636-5034 or Craven County Crime Stoppers at (252) 633-5141.