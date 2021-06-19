New Bern police investigating shooting that injures woman

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — New Bern police are investigating a shooting that sent a woman to the hospital early Saturday.

Officers responded to the 2300 block of Neuse Boulevard in reference to a shooting. A woman soon arrived at CarolinaEast Medical Center with unspecified injuries.

Police say the investigation is ongoing, and the shooting appears to be an isolated incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Bern Police Department’s TIPS line (252-636-5034) or Craven County Crime Stoppers (252-633-5141).

