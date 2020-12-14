New Bern police investigating Sunday shooting that injures woman

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — New Bern police were investigating a shooting on Sunday that sent a woman to the hospital.

Police said they responded to a 911 call that someone had been shot. That call came after a previous call that someone had pointed a gun at the caller.

When officers arrived at a location that was not released, they found Chrishena Smith had been shot. She was transported to a local hospital for treatment and later released.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to contact the New Bern Police Department at (252) 633-2020, the TIPS line at (252) 636-5034, or the Craven County Crime Stopper line at (252)633-5141.

