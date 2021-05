NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – The New Bern Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting that left one person dead.

On Thursday, at approximately 4:57 a.m., a caller reported gun shots in the area of Main Street and Pavie Avenue. When officers arrived on scene, a shooting victim was located.

The victim died at the scene and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the New Bern Police Department.