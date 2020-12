NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — New Bern police are asking for the public’s help locating two suspects they said were involved in an armed robbery on Wednesday.

Police said the robbery happened in the 600 block of Jimmies Creek Road just after 8:30 p.m.

If anyone has any information about this case, contact the New Bern Police Department at 252-633-2020, the TIPS line at 252-636-5034 or the Craven County Crime Stopper line at 252-633-5141.