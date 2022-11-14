NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — New Bern police are investigating after a bomb threat was reported at Hatteras Yachts on Monday morning.

New Bern police said they were dispatched to Hatteras Yachts at 110 N. Glenburnie Rd. at around 7:43 a.m. in reference to a bomb threat. Officials said the threat appeared to have originated from within the facility.

The business was evacuated and employees were sent home while the business was searched. Multiple agencies combed the area and eventually found it to be safe. The investigation continued into Monday afternoon.