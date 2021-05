NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — New Bern police said two people were shot Saturday night.

Officials responded to a 911 call at 10:19 p.m. in the 1100 block of Raleigh Street. Officers found two people who were shot. Their identities and conditions were not released, pending notification of family.

The investigation was still ongoing Saturday night. Anyone with information was asked to call the New Bern Police Department TIPS line at (252)-636-5034 or Craven County Crime Stopper line at (252)633-5141.