NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – New Bern police officers were dispatched to a shots-fired call at Sampson Street and Green Street on Saturday at 4:39 p.m.

Officers saw a car leaving the area. They pursued the vehicle based on evidence gathered that the subjects inside were involved in the shooting incident. The vehicle struck a curb and was inoperable near Country Club Road and Highway 70.

Three people fled the car but were quickly caught by officers. The driver, Davon Otis Small, 19, of Pollocksville, was charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling, felony flee to elude arrest, hit and run with property damage, assault with a deadly weapon intent to kill, possession with intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver heroin, possess marijuana greater than ½ to 1 ½ ounce and resist, obstruct, delay an officer.

Police said the investigation includes two additional 16-year-olds. The

incident is under investigation and additional charges may be pending. There are no known injuries to anyone involved and police said Saturday night there is no known threats to the community at this time.

If you have information, you can use the New Bern Police Department’s new Tip411 system by texting the key words NBPDTIP with your tip to 847411. You can also utilize the Craven County Crime Stopper line at (252) 633-5141.