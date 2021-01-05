New Bern woman charged with stealing $35,000 from senior citizen’s bank account

RICHLANDS, N.C. (WNCT) — A New Bern woman was arrested by deputies from the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office and charged with stealing $35,000 from the bank account of a woman at a senior living home.

Misty Dawn Holt was arrested on Dec. 30 and charged with felony identity theft, 35 counts of felony obtaining property by false pretense and misdemeanor possession of stolen goods. She was placed in the Onslow County Detention Center under a $50,000 secured bond.

Deputies were contacted on Nov. 2 by Heritage Senior Home Living in Richlands about fraudulent activity appearing on one of their resident’s bank account. Investigators determined the victim lost their wallet and later found the fraudulent charges in their bank statement.