New Bern woman charged with trafficking methamphetamine

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The Craven County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a woman on drug-related charges.

On Wednesday, the vehicle of Jodi Galias, 57, of Albemarle Avenue in New Bern was searched by members of the Craven County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Patrol Bureau. The stop was made U.S. Hwy. 17 North near N.C Hwy. 55 East in New Bern.

Officials found approximately 155 grams of methamphetamine, which would yield approximately 620 dosage units. Galias was charged with felony trafficking methamphetamine.