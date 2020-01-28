Live Now
New Hanover County teacher charged with indecent liberties with child

Courtesy of New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an investigation with indecent liberties with a child.

Peter Frank was arrested on 12 counts of felony sex crimes.

Detectives said the investigation unveiled that these crimes began in 2003 and most recently in 2019 dealing with six victims.

Frank has been charged with:

  • Twelve felony charges
  • Six indecent liberties with a child
  • Six indecent liberties with a student by a teacher

This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information related to Peter Frank contact the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 910-798-4260.

