Man charged in 2016 Jacksonville double homicide to appear in court Tuesday

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) A man charged in connection to a double homicide reported in Jacksonville in 2016 is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

According to District Attorney Ernie Lee, Willie George Jr. is scheduled to be in Onslow Superior Court Tuesday at 2 p.m.

George was charged by law enforcement and indicted by the Onslow County Grand Jury with two counts of second-degree murder.

The double homicide was reported on January 3, 2016, on Gum Branch Road in Jacksonville.

The victims were identified as 72-year-old Carl Joseph Eisert and 17-year-old Khalil Edwin Kirkland.

The case was investigated by the Jacksonville Police Department.

PREVIOUS:

JACKSONVILLE, NC (WNCT) – There are new developments in the double murder of a teen and a man from earlier in January.

Police say the man who killed them also beat up a third victim that night. They arrested 31-year-old Willie George Jr. on Wednesday, saying he was already in jail for the assault of the other victim Gerard Natale.

Officers also just arrested a woman Thursday, charging 34-year-old Claudja Elise Pacheco with felonious hit and run of 17-year-old Khalil Kirkland.

“We are confident that everyone who has caused this crime has now been charged,” said Mike Yaniero, Jacksonville Police chief.

The crimes shocked the Jacksonville community, including Khalil Kirkland’s father.

“This is him, this is the man that did this?,” Scott Kirkland said after seeing the William George Jr.

Scott Kirkland said police told him they aren’t sure what George was doing in the area of Gum Branch Rd. back on January 3rd. He says police also told him the attacks were random.

“I never thought that you could see an animal that could walk on two feet, I don’t know if that makes sense, you know what i’m saying, because to me what he did to that old man and to my son, that wasn’t what a human being would do to another,” said Scott Kirkland.

Police told WNCT on Thursday that the investigation had many ups and downs.

“This wasn’t an open shut case, we had a crime scene that spanned several miles, that crime scene had to be searched, hundred of people had interviewed, every single detective that we had were running down cases,” said Chief Mike Yaniero with the Jacksonville Police Department.

Kirkland’s father says he’s glad to know those who allegedly killed his son have been taken into custody.

“That’s my life, that’s what I was working for, that’s what I was living for,” said Scott Kirkland.

The DA’s office confirmed that Pecheco did post her bond Thursday and hired an attorney. She’s scheduled to make her first appearance in Onslow County District Court Friday, however the DA says her lawyer will likely stand in for her.

The investigation continues. Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact JPD Detective Daniel Karratti at dkarratti@ci.jacksonville.nc.us or 910-938-6410 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273. Callers to Crime Stoppers are not required to reveal their identities. Crime Stoppers offers up to $2,500 for information leading to arrest.

In addition to the Crime Stopper reward, Jacksonville Police is offering an additional $2,000, making the possible reward total $4,500. Information can also be anonymously texted via Text-A-Tip by typing TIP4CSJAX and your message to 274637 (CRIMES)

Previous Story:

Jacksonville Police arrested a man Wednesday in the Gum Branch double homicide from January 3.

Jacksonville Police say 31-year-old Willie Alexander George, Jr. is charged with two counts of second degree murder in the deaths of Khalil Kirkland, 17, and Carl Eisert, 72.

Khalil Kirkland and Carl Eisert were found dead on Gum Branch Road in the late evening hours of January 3rd.

The preliminary investigation revealed the deaths of both Eisert and Kirkland were the result of the assault by George. George was charged and arrested by Jacksonville Police Detectives Wednesday at the Onslow County Jail, where he was being held on assault charges for a separate case. He remains there under a $500,000 bond.

“We have worked closely with the District Attorney’s Office and the Medical Examiners Officers on a daily basis during this investigation” said Chief Mike Yaniero, Director of Public Safety.

“This continues to be an open and active investigation and we appreciate the assistance we have received from the community” said Captain Ashley Weaver, JPD Investigations Supervisor.

Anyone with information about these cases is still encouraged to contact JPD Detective Daniel Karratti at 910-938-6410 or dkarratti@jacksonvillenc.gov or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.

Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards for information leading to arrest. Callers to Crime Stoppers are not required to reveal their identities. Information can also be anonymously texted via Text-A-Tip by typing TIP4CSJAX and your message to 274637 (CRIMES).

Previous Story:

Folks in Jacksonville continue to mourn the losses of a 72-year-old man and 17-year-old Northside High School senior after police found their bodies on Gum Branch Road in Jacksonville Sunday evening.

“It’s a big shock to the community and right now we’re all looking for answers,” said Phil Law, a friend of Carl Eisert at the Onslow County Republican Party.

Eisert was a political enthusiast and was often seen walking down Gum Branch road, according to Law.

Friends say he did not own a car and relied heavily on his Republican Party family to get around.

“It’s truly sad that happened and he’s part of our family and we’re mourning his loss right now,” said Law.

Khalil Kirkland’s parents say his name reflects on who he was as a person.

“It means one closest to God, or one whose in the bosom of God, that’s where they got superman from so we gave him superman’s name…Khalil,” said Scott Kirkland and Michelle Figueroa Williams.

Kirkland’s father says as he left his home to go pick up his son from his job at Burger King Sunday evening, he saw cop cars near where Eisert’s body was. Moments later he realized whose body lay less than half a mile away.

His parents say Kirkland had high hopes of going to college, then joining the military.

“I’m just hoping people take in account the kind of person he was and what he meant to us and what he meant to other people because that to me is a model of a model citizen and person,” said Kirkland.

Kirkland was involved in the Junior ROTC, STEM Academy and manager of the Northside High School Baseball team.

His parents say having to live with burying their child is something they never imagined.

“Moving forward in our lives and continuing to walk through our journey on and our paths without him,” said Williams.

Many organizations throughout the Jacksonville community have set up fundraisers to help pay for the victims funeral expenses.

If you would like to help cover costs of Carl Eisert’s funeral expenses, you can reach out to the Onslow County Republican Party through Kevin Buffell or Phil Law.

