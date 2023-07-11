GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A new North Carolina law will make street takeovers illegal.

“Taking over streets and the parking lot, all of these things become illegal,” said Assistant Chief Ric Alston from the Greensboro Police Department.

This week, a bill signed into law by Gov. Roy Cooper makes street takeovers illegal in North Carolina. The new law defines the crime but also ramps up punishment for large gatherings with cars doing donuts, burnouts, drifting or other driving stunts in parking lots and streets.

If law enforcement finds you participating in these activities, they can seize your car, charge you with a misdemeanor and give you a fine of $1,000. If you get caught again within the next two years, it becomes a felony charge. Those charges not only apply to people participating in the event but also the people organizing the takeovers on social media.

“I heard some screeches, loud sounds … some people cheering,” Joshua Ramirez said.

He is one of many people in Greensboro who have been startled awake by street takeovers and is happy to hear about the new law.

“I think it will definitely be a beneficial step in the right direction, but I don’t think it will be the main cause of change,” Ramirez said.

Greensboro police agree this is a stepping stone to solving this issue.

“Right now, we do not have a specific charge that is associated with this type of behavior. We are relying on statutes that are already on the books like careless and reckless driving. Now we have a charge that is specific to this crime,” Alston said.

There will still be some challenges once the new law goes into effect.

“I think staffing does make it complicated and just the number of individuals that do show up for this type of activities,” Alston said.

The big question is will the stricter penalties be enough to deter people from doing the takeovers altogether?

“I think it will put some fear into the people that do it … but I don’t think it is going to force them to stop,” Ramirez said.

Greensboro police say the number of street takeover incidents reported has gone down in the last couple of weeks.

Alston says the new North Carolina law is a reminder that you can’t just move the event to a different city or county to participate. It will be illegal state-wide.

The law will go into effect on Dec. 1.

Greensboro police say even though that’s a few months away, they will still be out and will issue other reckless driving charges if the street takeovers happen.

The new law will not have any impact on places that host events legally like 336Meet at the Caraway Speedway.

The law only applies to people who organize events on streets and parking lots.