New video shows suspect in man’s deadly shooting, teen girl’s injury, Fayetteville police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police released video Saturday night of an armed man they say was involved in a man’s death and the injury of a teen girl earlier this week.

Shortly after 8 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a residence along the 6300 block of Milton Drive. They found Justin Ellis Jackson, 33, and a 17-year-old girl who had both been shot.

Jackson died at the scene and the girl was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Officers determined that two suspects entered the residence and began shooting.

Jackson returned fire, a news release said.

A short time later, James Edward Corbett, 33, was dropped off at a hospital in Hoke County where he later died. Police said Corbett was involved in the shooting along Milton Drive.

Video released Saturday night shows Corbett and an unknown suspect, who was carrying a gun, police said.

“Detectives need assistance identifying the bald, suspect wearing the face mask and black t-shirt with a BROKE logo,” police said in a news release.

Corbett is in the video wearing all black and yellow shoes, police said.

Police said anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact Detective J. Arrington at (910) 580-8798 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).