New York woman facing multiple drug charges in New Bern

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A New York woman is facing drug charges in New Bern following a traffic stop that also led to the arrest of another person who was wanted.

Karissa Colon, 41, of Utica, N.Y., was driving a vehicle when she was pulled over by New Bern police on May 15 just after 4 p.m. During the traffic stop, Harold Perkins, 36, who lives in New Bern, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

During his arrest, K-9 Ax and a New Bern police officer discovered drugs inside the building. There was 78.1 grams of meth, 127.6 grams of heroin, 52.3 grams of marijuana and 42 dosage units of Xanax.

Colon was charged with trafficking heroin, trafficking meth, possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana, controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was placed in the Craven County Jail under a $6.5 million secured bond.

Perkins was placed in the Craven County Jail under a $5,000 secured bond.