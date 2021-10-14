Newport 19-year-old charged after chase through western Carteret County

NEWPORT, N.C. (WNCT) — A 19-year-old was arrested after a high-speed chase that happened Thursday in western Carteret County.

Carteret County Sheriff’s Office deputies said they arrested Dylan Norton Little, 19, of 126 Bogue Sound Drive in Newport. He has been charged with flee to elude, felony larceny, possession of stolen property, assault with a deadly weapon and hit and run causing property damage.

Little was being held in the Carteret County Jail under a $17,000 bond. His first court appearance is scheduled for Friday morning.

The sheriff’s office said in a press release deputies attempted to stop Little’s vehicle as he was driving on NC Hwy. 24 in Bogue. A broadcast had been issued that he was a suspect wanted for the theft of a gun that had just occurred at EJW Outdoor Incorporated in Morehead City.

Officials said Little is accused of fleeing the store with a rifle after acting as an interested consumer. Store employees were able to wrestle the rifle away from Little, who was trying to flee the parking lot in his vehicle. Sheriff’s deputies, police from Cape Carteret and Emerald Isle chased Little through Cape Carteret and over the Emerald Isle Bridge.

Little eventually jumped out of the vehicle on NC Hwy 58 near Black Skimmer Road in Emerald Isle and charged towards officers before he was taken into custody. One private vehicle was struck by Little during the pursuit, deputies said.