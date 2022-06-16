BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) — A Newport man was arrested Monday on child pornography charges.

The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that Lester David Gillberg, 31, has been charged with five counts of third-degree exploitation of a minor. Gillberg is currently in the Carteret County Jail under a $500,000 secured bond. His first court appearance was Tuesday.

An undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation led to Gillberg’s arrest. Carteret County ICAC Unit detectives started the investigation after discovering Gillberg possessed “files of child sexual abuse material.” Detectives took Gillberg into custody, and the equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized as evidence.

To report child sexual exploitation to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, call 1-800-THE-LOST or visit www.cybertipline.com.