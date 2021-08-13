Newport man being held on $1 million bond for several drug-related charges

by: , Havelock Police Department

Jason David Merdieth (Havelock Police photo)

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) — Havelock police arrested and charged a Newport man on several drug-related charges. He is currently being held under a $1 million bond.

Jason David Merdieth, 39, was charged with the following:

  • Trafficking Heroin by Possession
  • Trafficking Heroin by Manufacture
  • Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sale and Deliver Heroin
  • Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sale and Deliver Methamphetamine
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

On Wednesday, Havelock Police Department responded to the Pine Ridge Apartment complex in reference to a possible overdose. While lifesaving steps were being taken, officers investigated the cause and possible source of the overdose.

During the investigation, officers located a trafficking amount of heroin, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia related to the distribution of narcotics.

If you have any information regarding this arrest, please contact the Havelock Police Department at (252)
447-3212, by anonymous email here or by contacting the Craven County Crime Stoppers at (252) 633-5141.

