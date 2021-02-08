Newport man charged following weekend stabbing

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) – A man was charged after a weekend stabbing left one person injured.

On February 5, Carteret County deputies arrested Ciriaco Vasquez-Cruz, 28, of Newport. Deputies say Vasquez-Cruz stabbed 26-year-old Salvador Guillermo multiple times following an argument over a drinking competition.

The victim, who also resides in the home, was transported to Vidant Medical Center. Vasquez-Cruz was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and confined to the Carteret County Jail under a $50,000 bond.

His first court appearance is scheduled for Monday, February 8.