NEWPORT, N.C. (WNCT) — A Newport man has been arrested and is facing charges of Internet Crimes Against Children.

Nathan James Gasque, 20, was arrested on Tuesday by deputies with the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office. He was charged with five counts of Third-Degree Sexual Exploitation of a Minor (possession of materials) as the result of an undercover ICAC investigation conducted by the Sheriff’s Office ICAC Unit. Equipment used to facilitate these crimes was also seized.

Gasque was being held in the Carteret County Detention Center under a $150,000 secured bond and had his initial appearance in court earlier today.