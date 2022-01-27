Newport man charged with possession of child porn, other crimes

NEWPORT, N.C. (WNCT) — A Newport man is facing charges of crimes against children after he was arrested on Wednesday.

Detectives with the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce arrested Bradley Dale Morgan, 45. He is facing charges related to the sexual exploitation of minors, officials said. He was officially charged as a result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation.

A search warrant was executed Tuesday morning of Morgan’s home, located in the Rollingwoods Subdivision in the Broad Creek community. After evidence was collected by agents with the NC SBI and Department of Homeland Security, Morgan was charged with five counts of Second Degree Sexual Exploitation of a Minor-Distribution of Materials.

Morgan had his first court appearance on Thursday and was being held on a $500,000 bond.

The Pine Knoll Shores Police Department was also involved in the investigation.