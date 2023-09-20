NEWPORT, N.C. (WNCT) — The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged a man for drug trafficking.

On Monday, deputies arrested Anthony Jermane Daugherty, 45, of Willow Point Mobile Home Park in Newport for drug trafficking. He was charged with the following:

• 5 counts of Felony Trafficking in Opium/Heroin

• 1 count of Felony Possession with intent to sell deliver Opium/Heroin

• 1 count of Felony Sell/Deliver Opium/Heroin

• 1 count of Felony Possession with intent to sell deliver Methamphetamine

• 1 count of Felony Sell/Deliver Methamphetamine

• 2 counts of Conspiracy to Sell Opium/Heroin

• 2 counts of Felony Maintain Vehicle/Place/Dwelling for controlled Subs

• 1 count of Felony Possession of Controlled Substance in jail premise

Detectives made several controlled narcotic purchases, including trafficking amounts of fentanyl. During his arrest, several baggies containing methamphetamine were located and seized.

Officials said Daugherty is a habitual felon who was recently released from prison and is currently out on parole. Daugherty has already had his first court appearance, where his bond was set at $1 million.