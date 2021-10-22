Newport man facing charges of cruelty to animals

NEWPORT, N.C. (WNCT) — A Newport man is facing charges of cruelty to animals after he was arrested on Thursday.

Carteret County deputies arrested Jeffrey Lee Johnson, 65, of 189 East Southwinds Dr, in Newport after citizens reported concerns for the hoarding and mistreatment of animals at that location. Deputies working along with Carteret County Animal Control Officers seized a total of 22 Pitbulls suffering from extreme neglect including one dog in need of immediate medical attention.

Deputy Jessica Newman, who investigated the case, reported numerous puppies chained to stakes in the ground with irritated skin, cuts and open sores on their bodies.

Johnson was charged with one felony and one misdemeanor count of cruelty to animals and is scheduled for his first appearance on Monday. Johnson was also charged with violating the Carteret County solid waste ordinance. Johnson was released from jail after posting a 10,000 bond.