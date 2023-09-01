BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) — A Newport man has been arrested on drug and weapons charges after a month-long investigation.

Detectives with the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office and the Morehead City Police Department arrested Perry Nordean Fisher Jr., 38, of 446 Nine Foot Rd, Newport. A traffic stop on Aug. 29 was conducted following a controlled purchase of trafficking levels of cocaine (57 grams) and marijuana (28 grams). During the stop, Fisher was found to be in possession of an additional 88 grams of marijuana and a concealed handgun.

Prior to this, detectives conducted several trafficking-level controlled purchases of cocaine from Fisher at his home in Seascape Mobile Home Park in Newport.

Fisher was arrested and detectives seized the below listed weights of illicit drugs. He remained in the Carteret County Jail under a $750,000 secured bond.

Charges

• 15 counts of Felony Trafficking in Cocaine

• 4 counts of Felony Possession with intent to sell or deliver Marijuana

• 2 counts of Felony Sell/Deliver

• 2 counts of Felony Maintain a Vehicle/place/Dwelling for a Controlled Substance

• 1 count of Concealed Carry of a Firearm.

Weights

• 142 Grams Cocaine

• 174.2 Grams of Marijuana