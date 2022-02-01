Newport man held under $5 million bond for drug, trafficking charges after vehicle search

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A Carteret County man has been arrested and is facing drug-related charges in Craven County.

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office and New Bern police searched a vehicle at a rest area on Clarks Road in New Bern on Sunday. They found in excess of one pound of methamphetamine, in excess of 40 grams of heroin and a gun.

Lee Trevor Kirwan, 37, of Ted Smith Drive in Newport, was charged with two felony counts of trafficking heroin and two felony counts of trafficking methamphetamine. He was being held in the Craven County Confinement Facility under a $5 million bond.