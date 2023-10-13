BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) — The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a suspect on drug-related charges from there and in Craven County.

Detectives arrested Tex Allen Coward, 47, of Croatan Drive in Newport for Trafficking Methamphetamine. His charges include:

3 counts of Felony Trafficking in Methamphetamine

3 counts of Possession with Intent to Manufacture Sell and Deliver Heroin.

2 counts of Selling Heroin

2 counts of Delivering Heroin

3 counts of Possession with intent to Manufacture Sell and Deliver Methamphetamine

1 count of Selling Methamphetamine

1 count of Delivering Methamphetamine

1 count Felony Possession of Heroin

Coward was transported to the Carteret County Jail where he is currently being held under a $350,000.00 bond.

Detectives with the Carteret and Craven County Sheriff’s offices conducted joint multiple undercover drug purchases of methamphetamine and heroin from Coward, who was distributing drugs in both counties.

During Coward’s arrest in Newport, a trafficking amount of methamphetamine was located along with several individually packaged bags of heroin.