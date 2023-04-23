HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) — Havelock police have begun a homicide investigation after a shooting killed a Newport man on Saturday.

Officers from the Havelock Police Department responded to the 100 block of Kenneth Boulevard on Saturday after a call of a shooting. They found Jamel Brooks, 31, of Newport, dead at the scene. Officials said District Attorney Scott Thomas has been contacted regarding the investigation.

The incident was isolated, officials said, and there was no threat to the public.

If you have any information about this or any other crime, contact the Havelock Police Department at (252) 447-3212. For anyone that would like to provide information anonymously, use the following link or contact Craven County Crime Stoppers at (252) 633-5141