Newport police looking for vehicle involved in damage to restaurant

NEWPORT, N.C. (WNCT) — Newport police are asking for the public’s help locating the person involved in a vehicle crash that damaged a restaurant on Sunday.

Police responded to El Mexicano Taco’s and Tequila at 3:15 p.m. to find significant damage to the building. Officials said the vehicle involved was a dark-colored Chevrolet Silverado Crew Cab, which was towing a large trailer and a boat.

(Newport Police Department photo)

The suspect involved is a white man, approximately 6-foot-0 with blonde facial hair, wearing light blue shorts, a long-sleeve white T-shirt and a light blue baseball cap. Officials say he was last seen traveling east on East Chatham Street towards Roberts Road.

Anyone with details is asked to call Capt. James Alexander at (252) 726-1911 or email him at jalexander@newportpolice-nc.org.