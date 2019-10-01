9 arrested after drug warrant searches in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, NC (WNCT) – The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office said they have arrested and charged nine people after executing three drug search warrants in Rocky Mount in September.



Deputies said its Narcotics Taskforce Detectives have executed three drug search warrants in the last month in Rocky Mount, resulting in the arrests of nine people who are charged with various drug crimes.



While executing a search warrant at 822 Clark Street, deputies found cocaine inside the home and arrested Anthony Tyrone Walker on charges of Possession With Intent to Distribute Cocaine, and Maintaining a Dwelling for Use or Sale of a Controlled Substance.



Walker was taken to the Edgecombe County Jail on a bond of $2,500.



During a search warrant at 219 Hendricks Street, deputies arrested Dexter Jamal Williams on charges of Possession of Heroin, Possession With Intent to Distribute Heroin, and Maintaining a Dwelling for Use or Sale of a Controlled Substance.



Williams was taken to the Edgecombe County Jail on a bond of $35,000.



While executing a search warrant at 225 Hendricks Street, deputies found heroin, cocaine, and two firearms.



At that scene, Lakeshia Demetria Marshall was arrested on charges of Felony Possession of Cocaine, Possession With Intent to Distribute Heroin, and Maintaining a Dwelling for Use or Sale of a Controlled Substance.



She was placed in the Edgecombe County Jail on a bond of $7,500.



Harold Vincent Phillips was arrested on charges of Felony Possession of Cocaine, Possession With Intent to Distribute Heroin, and Maintaining a Dwelling for Use or Sale of a Controlled Substance.



Phillips was placed in the Edgecombe County Jail on a bond of $15,000.



Williams, Marshall, and Phillips were also charged for undercover controlled drug buys.

As part of this investigation, deputies also arrested the following people on warrants for undercover controlled drug buys:



1. Darrell Lamont Porter, of Pinetops, was charged with sell/deliver cocaine, Possession With Intent to Distribute Cocaine, and was jailed on a $6,000 bond.



2. Darrell Edwin Willis Jr., of Rocky Mount, was charged with 2 counts of trafficking heroin and was jailed on a $60,000 bond.



3. Cameron Scott Morrison, of Rocky Mount, was charged with 2 counts of sell/deliver heroin, 2 counts of Possession With Intent to Distribute Heroin, 2 counts of Maintaining a Dwelling for Use or Sale of a Controlled Substance, and was jailed on a $50,000 bond, plus a $250,000 bond for previous drug charges.



4. Gregory Tobaris Tyree Jr., of Rocky Mount, was charged with 2 counts of sell/deliver heroin, 2 counts of Possession With Intent to Distribute Heroin, 1 count of Maintaining a Dwelling for Use or Sale of a Controlled Substance 1 count of possession of stolen firearm, and was jailed on a $55,000 bond.



Deputies said that during the drug suspect roundup, detectives were maintaining surveillance on a known drug residence, where they saw two cars meet and make a transaction.



Deputies approached these vehicles and one sped off.



Detectives approached the car that stayed and made contact with Isaiah Deshon Johnson, of Wilson.



While trying to get Johnson out of the vehicle, he attempted to draw a handgun from his waistband.



Detectives were able to subdue Johnson while maintaining control of his firearm.



Johnson and detectives sustained minor injuries in the scuffle.



On Johnson, deputies found a stolen firearm and heroin.



Johnson was arrested and charged with Possession With Intent to Distribute Heroin, maintaining a vehicle for drug use, resisting public officer, carrying a concealed firearm, and possessing a stolen firearm, and was jailed on a $6,500 bond.



Detectives said the investigation is ongoing, and more search warrants and arrests are pending in this case.



The case involved agents from the Edgecombe and Nash County Sheriff’s Office and Rocky Mount Police.