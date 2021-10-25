No arrests, no answers: Cyclists still on edge after man murdered on Raleigh greenway more than a year ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – There have been no arrests and no answers more than one year after a cyclist was murdered on a Raleigh greenway.

On Monday, CBS 17 obtained the autopsy report for 57-year-old Chauncey “Chip” Depew Jr., who was killed in an attack on the Walnut Creek Trail.

Friends told CBS 17 he took the same route all the time: 10 miles around the greenway.

On Aug. 20, 2020, his ride was stopped short.

“He was attacked. Heavily. Repeatedly,” said Cody Stokes, a friend of Depew’s.

Newly released information from the autopsy report showed Depew died from multiple stab wounds to his head and neck. He had blunt force trauma wounds to his head and body.

Raleigh police still don’t know who’s responsible.

“It’s even more scary knowing someone was that violent and did this to somebody I know,” Stokes said.

He was one of Depew’s biking buddies.

“Every Wednesday we’d get together, have some beer, and ride bikes. We’d have our community,” he explained.

Things have now changed for the group.

“When I do go on a ride by myself, I do share my live location to a group chat,” Stokes said. “There’s a lot we can do with adding lots of lighting along the greenway, adding security cameras, and adding patrols.”

In July, Raleigh city leaders planned to make those changes, including the creation of a special Greenway Patrol Unit with six officers and a sergeant.

“I haven’t seen any patrols on the greenway,” Stokes said.

He’s worried these changes may come too late for another victim.

“I’m scared the person is still out there, hurting other people,” Stokes said. “And they’re allowed to continue operating in our city, in our community, preying on people.”

A spokesperson for Raleigh police told CBS 17 the department is trying to get the patrol unit up and running.

They did not provide a timeline. They also did not elaborate on when lighting and surveillance changes could be expected.