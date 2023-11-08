GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Nobody was hurt after Goldsboro police said they responded to a shots fired call at a business on Wednesday.

Officers responded to the Dollar Tree at 916 N. Spence Ave. just after 2 p.m. to a report of shots fired inside. They discovered an altercation had occurred between a store employee and customers.

Investigators confirmed two shots were fired inside the business. No one was struck by the gunfire and there were only minor injuries from the altercation.

This is an active investigation. Anyone with information about this or any other crime in the Wayne County area is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255 or submit a TIP at p3tips.com.