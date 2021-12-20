Durham police investigating fourth shooting death in week

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Police in a North Carolina city are looking into the fourth shooting death in a week after a man who was found shot died at a hospital.

Durham police officers responded to a shooting call shortly after 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Nexstar sister station WNCN reported. The officer found a man whose identity hasn’t been released. He was taken to a local hospital where he died, police said.

Last Friday, a man was shot to death at the intersection of Holloway Street and North Briggs Avenue. The victim’s identity hasn’t been released and there have been arrests in the case, according to police.

One week ago, two young people were killed and four were wounded at an intersection. No charges have been filed in the case.

As of Dec. 11, there had been 261 people shot in Durham in 2021, and 39 of them died. That compares to 297 people shot at the same time in 2020 with 30 deaths.

Overall, Durham has had 47 homicides this year, more than in any year since at least 1995, the last year for which police have electronic records available.