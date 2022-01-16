North Carolina man accused in girlfriend’s death

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man who told police his girlfriend killed herself is charged in her shooting death, a sheriff’s office said.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said that on Nov. 10, Michael Anthony McBride, 61, of Kernersville called 911 and said that his girlfriend, Tammy Denise Jester, 52, shot herself in the head, news outlets reported. Jester died at a local hospital.

After examining on-scene evidence and receiving the medical examiner’s report, investigators determined that Jester did not shoot herself, the sheriff’s office said.

McBride was arrested Thursday night and charged with first-degree murder. He is being held without bond in the Forsyth County jail. It’s not known if he has an attorney.