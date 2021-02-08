North Carolina man accused of sexually assaulting 15-year-old at Myrtle Beach resort

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A North Carolina man is accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl Saturday at a Myrtle Beach resort, according to police.

Jimmy Lee Dixon, 52, of Wilmington, North Carolina, was arrested and charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Officers responded to Captain Quarter’s Resort in the 900 block of South Ocean Boulevard for reports of a disturbance, according to arrest warrants obtained by News13. Officers met with the 15-year-old, who said Dixon approached her and inappropriately touched her.

Dixon was observed by both the victim and hotel security and was later identified, according to the warrants.

Dixon is held in J. Reuben Long Detention Center as of Monday afternoon.