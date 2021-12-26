North Carolina man arrested after 2 deputies dragged by car

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man was arrested on multiple charges Saturday after he dragged two deputies with his car while he attempted to flee from a traffic stop, according to a sheriff’s office.

Deputies with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office stopped a car for speeding on northbound U.S. 52 at around 1 a.m. Saturday, a news release said. The deputies called a K-9 team for backup.

When the K-9 team arrived, the driver of the stopped car jumped back in and tried to get away. The dog and both deputies tried to stop the car, but the deputies were dragged for an undetermined distance before they were thrown from the car. The dog remained inside the car until the driver crashed, the news release said.

Charges filed against Ricky Wallace Simon, 28, of Rural Hall, including assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer to inflict serious injury and possession of a firearm by felon. Wallace is jailed on a $505,000 bond and it’s not known if he has an attorney.