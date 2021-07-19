North Carolina man arrested for racing on Interstate 85 at speeds around 100 mph

STATESVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man was arrested after leading deputies on a chase after he was seen racing another car on Interstate 85 and was found with alcohol in his car, a sheriff’s office said.

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said it filed multiple charges against Steven Woods II, 28, including driving while impaired, having an open container of alcohol in the vehicle and speed competition, The Salisbury Post reported Monday.

According to the sheriff’s office, Woods was driving his Dodge Challenger south on I-85 on Sunday at 100 mph (160 km/h) and left the interstate when deputies tried to stop him. Woods then turned the car’s lights off, made a left turn into a driveway and continued through the yard of a home before a deputy spotted it and Woods was arrested, the sheriff’s office said.

Woods was scheduled to appear in court on Monday, when it was expected he would be assigned an attorney.