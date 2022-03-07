LEXINGTON, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man has been arrested after he pushed a woman down and stole her car at a gas station, a sheriff’s office said Monday.

The Alamance County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that a man pushed an 81-year-old woman to the ground and stole her car outside of a gas station in Davidson County at around 9:47 a.m. on Sunday.

After its deputies were notified by the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office, the stolen car was located in Graham, Alamance County officials said. Deputies attempted to stop the car, but the driver fled. He was captured on Interstate 40/85 at exit 141 at approximately 12:39 p.m.

Walter Ray Sykes, 36, of Graham was arrested. He faces charges of common law robbery and assault on a female in Davidson County, and fleeing to elude arrest and possession of a stolen motor vehicle in Alamance County.

Sykes has a combined bond of $120,000, and it’s not known if he has an attorney.