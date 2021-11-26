North Carolina man charged after neighbor shot, killed

STANLEY, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man is jailed without bond after his neighbor was found shot to death, police said.

Gaston County Police said in a news release that its officers responded at around 1:30 p.m. Thursday to a report of a shooting. When officers reached the scene, they found Kathy Smith, 56, had suffered a fatal gunshot wound.

A suspect, who was identified as a neighbor, was located and detained at the scene, according to police.

After consulting with the Gaston County District Attorney’s Office, police arrested and charged Daniel James Moxley, 48, with first-degree murder. Moxley is being held in the Gaston County jail pending a first appearance in court. It’s not known if he has an attorney.

