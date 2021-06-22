North Carolina man charged after shooting woman in face during road rage incident

London David Feldman II (Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office photo)

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man has been charged in connection with a road rage incident in which a woman was shot in the face, a sheriff’s office said.

In a news release, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said deputies dispatched to a location on U.S. Highway 321 on Sunday found two vehicles stopped on the shoulder and that the occupants got into an altercation.

During that confrontation, a shot was fired through a window of the vehicle driven by Angela Mischelle Duncan, 43, of Gastonia. Duncan was taken to a local hospital for treatment, according to the news release.

The sheriff’s office said Londen David Feldman II of Hickory was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and discharging a firearm into occupied property. Deputies seized two firearms from Feldman’s car, and another firearm from Duncan’s car, the news release said.

Feldman is jailed on a $35,000 secured bond, and it’s not known if he has an attorney. A passenger in Feldman’s car was questioned by deputies but was not charged, the sheriff’s office said.

