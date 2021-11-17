North Carolina man charged after teen’s body found near road

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man has been arrested in the death of a teenager whose body was found on a roadside, according to a sheriff’s office.

WGHP reported on Wednesday that the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jaylen Lyles, 22, of Winston-Salem on Tuesday. Lyles is charged with murder in the death of a 17-year-old boy who was found dead on a road in Stokes County.

Lyles is being held without bond on the murder charge. He was due to appear in court on Wednesday, and it wasn’t known if he had an attorney.

The boy was a resident of Forsyth County, but the sheriff’s office declined to release his name because of his age.

The Stokes County Sheriff’s Office said its communications center received a call about the body lying on the side of the road. Authorities said at the time that the teenager didn’t have any identification on him.