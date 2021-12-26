North Carolina man charged in fatal apartment shooting

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — One man was killed and another man was wounded in a shooting in North Carolina resulting from an attempted armed robbery at an apartment, police said Saturday.

Winston-Salem police said officers responding early Saturday to a report of a shooting at a location northeast of downtown found two men with gunshot wounds.

Police said Roy Lewis Moore, 71, and Rodney Delane Lindsey, 37, were both taken to a local hospital. Moore died, while Lindsey was listed in critical but stable condition, according to a news release.

Detectives determined the shooting was the result of an attempt to rob Moore which led to an exchange of gunfire. The suspect, identified as Roman Robert Nelson Jr., 20, was found with a gunshot wound at a Greensboro hospital. He is also listed in critical but stable condition. Police said Nelson was in custody on a charge of murder.

Moore’s death was the 43rd homicide in Winston-Salem in 2021, compared to 29 at the same time in 2020.