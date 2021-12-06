Wilson man charged in neighbor’s death after dispute

WILSON, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man is charged with murder following a dispute with his neighbor, police said Monday.

Wilson Police Department spokesman Sgt. Eric Kearney said police charged Marco Antonio Jaimes, 28, with murder after finding his neighbor dead on a local street on Sunday, The Wilson Times reported.

Officers and Wilson County emergency personnel were sent to a location for a medical call at around 11 a.m. on Sunday, Kearney said. First responders found an unresponsive man later identified as Gonzalo Garcia, 40.

Garcia was pronounced dead, and Kearney said officers investigating the death learned there had been a dispute between the neighbors.

Police didn’t say how Garcia died, and it wasn’t known what led to the dispute. Kearney said the case is still under investigation.

Jaimes is being held in the WIlson County jail without bond. It’s not known if he has an attorney.