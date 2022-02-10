North Carolina man faces 380 counts of child sex offenses

STATESVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man has been charged with 380 counts of child sex offenses that span a three-year period, police said Thursday.

Officers with the Statesville Police Department told Nexstar’s WJZY they were tipped off on Feb. 7 about a sex offense between the man and a child, news outlets reported. An investigation revealed the sexual assaults happened over three years.

Investigators obtained a search warrant for a home and collected evidence. After gathering evidence and statements from the victim and witnesses, police said William Ray Clark, 52, was arrested on scene and taken before a judge.

Police said Clark faces more than 70 counts each on charges including first-degree statutory rape, indecent liberties and statutory sex offense with a child by an adult.

A judge denied Clark bond after he was deemed a danger to the public. His court-appointed attorney was not available for comment on Thursday.

