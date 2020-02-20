Live Now
North Carolina man found unresponsive in vehicle with ‘white substance’ and 2 children in car

Crime Tracker

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Police say they arrested a 35-year-old man from Shiloh after they allegedly found him unresponsive with two children and a “white substance” inside a vehicle in Elizabeth City.

Police were called to 1805 Weeksville Road around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday for a person “unresponsive in a vehicle,” police said in a news release.

They arrived to find Joshua Kade Harris, 35, unresponsive but rendered aid to bring him back to consciousness.

Inside the vehicle, police found two children ages 4 months and 2 years. They also found a “white substance,” police said.

Harris was arrested and charged with misdemeanor child abuse.

The substance has been sent to a state lab for testing.

Harris is scheduled to appear in court on April 6 at 9:30 a.m. in Pasquotank County.

