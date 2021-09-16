North Carolina man pleads guilty to role in 2018 beating death

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man has pleaded guilty to his role in the brutal beating of a man who was heard pleading for his life before he was killed.

Quincy Devorice Valentine, 31, who had been facing a first-degree murder charge, entered a guilty plea on Wednesday to several charges, including accessory after the fact to second-degree murder, the Winston-Salem Journal reported.

Authorities say Curtis Jermaine Farrow, 40, was beaten by several men on Jan. 19, 2018, after he was told to choose between picking one person to fight or risk a beating by multiple people, Forsyth County Assistant District Attorney Ben White said. Witnesses said they saw two men take Farrow out of the house and return without him.

Farrow’s body was found the next day in a dumpster covered in blood and wrapped in a blanket. An autopsy determined Farrow died from multiple blunt-force injuries to his head.

A judge consolidated the charges into one and sentenced Valentine to at least 93 months in prison to a maximum of more than 10 years behind bars. Under terms of the plea agreement, White voluntarily dismissed the first-degree murder charge against Valentine.

Two other men face a first-degree murder charge in Farrow’s death.