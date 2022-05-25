WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man is jailed under bond of more than $10 million after a drug bust in which sheriff’s deputies seized more than 1,000 pills laced with fentanyl.

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office said its vice and narcotic unit recently concluded a three-month investigation into the sale and distribution of counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl and being sold as “pharmaceutical grade,” news outlets reported.

The sheriff’s office said that on May 17, Scott Kenneth Aubrey was stopped and arrested after detectives found he had “a significant amount of counterfeit pressed pills.” Detectives seized approximately 300 illicit pills, and on the next day, search warrants led to an additional 783 illicit pills, steroids and U.S. currency, officials said.

The majority of the pills tested positive for fentanyl and/or heroin, a news release said.

Aubrey, who didn’t have an attorney as of Wednesday, faces multiple charges, including six counts of trafficking opiates and possession of heroin. The sheriff’s office also said additional charges are pending.