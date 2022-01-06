North Carolina man who fired at police gets 46-year sentence

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man has been sentenced to 46 years in prison after his conviction on charges filed after he barricaded himself inside a home and began shooting at law enforcement officers, a federal prosecutor says.

Randall Gray Stoneman, 52, was sentenced on Wednesday in federal court in Greensboro on multiple charges, including possessing firearms after a previous felony conviction and possessing body armor after having been convicted of a crime of violence, according to U.S. Attorney Sandra J. Hairston of the Middle District of North Carolina.

Stoneman was convicted in August.

Authorities said Guilford County sheriff’s deputies were responding to a call about an assault on April 29, 2020. According to testimony, Stoneman barricaded himself in a residence. Armed with multiple weapons, including three 12-gauge shotguns, and wearing a ballistic vest, Stoneman held officers at bay for hours, firing at them intermittently.

Officers deployed chemicals into the home, forcing Stoneman to surrender.

In addition to the 46 years, a judge ordered Stoneman to serve concurrent two-year, three-year, and five-year terms of supervised release after his prison sentence and to pay a special assessment of $400.